The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has published a “baseline map” specifically setting out the areas where the nitrates derogation will be reduced.

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) had previously published a “Water Quality Monitoring Report on Nitrogen and Phosphorus Concentrations in Irish waters 2022” in June.

This had contained a “red” map indicating where farms could have to reduce their rate of organic manure nitrogen from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha.

DAFM has confirmed that no additional lands are included in its new interactive map which is now available online.

Advertisement

However according to the department “the Implementation Map area has been reduced by approximately 6%”.

It is understood that this reduction in impacted land area could mean that in the region of 232 farmers who previously would have seen their derogation drop to 220kgN/ha may no longer be impacted.

DAFM has now published the map on-line for farmers to be able to “scrutinise” and establish if they farm within the boundary of the final map. Source: DAFM

According to DAFM the blue shaded area is where the “maximum stocking rate of 220 kg livestock manure nitrogen per hectare applies for Nitrates Derogation holdings in these areas for 2024.”

Advertisement

While the non shaded area is the rest of the country is where the “maximum stocking rate of 250 kg livestock manure nitrogen per hectare applies for Nitrates Derogation holdings in these areas for 2024”.

EPA

The EPA had previously stated in its June report that the commission would require by January 1, 2024, that derogation farms located within the specific area “reduce their application rate of manure from a maximum of 250kg nitrogen/ha per year to 220kg nitrogen/ha per year.”

As part of that report, the EPA had published its ‘red map’ – indicating the large swathes of the country where the derogation would have to be reduced.

The government is required to submit a finalised map to the European Commission, indicating those areas where the derogation will have to be cut to 220kgN/ha.

DAFM has stated that its published map “will be the final map”.