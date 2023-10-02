A TD has echoed calls from farmer representatives for an additional extension to the slurry spreading period, due to continuing poor weather.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said today (Monday, October 2) that the extension previously granted – which allows slurry spreading until and including October 7 – has been lost to rain.

According to Fitzmaurice, immediate action “is required for the well-being of Irish farmers”.

On Thursday, September 21, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue confirmed that the slurry spreading period would be extended.

A spokesperson for the minister said that the seven-day extension is in line with the maximum allowable period at present for slurry spreading, based on the published scientific criteria.

The closed period for slurry spreading will now commence from October 8.

Last week, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) called on the minister to grant a further extension on weather grounds.

Now, Fitzmaurice has rolled in behind that call, asking for the minister to acknowledge the lack of slurry spreading opportunities in recent weeks.

“Conditions are difficult on good farmland. Imagine the challenges faced by farmers on marginal land,” the Roscommon-Galway TD added.

According to Fitzmaurice, Minister McConalogue “has the discretion” to further extend the deadline, and “must act swiftly to relieve of this burden”.

He added: “It’s not only about easing the load on our farmers; it’s about ensuring that slurry spreading doesn’t put our watercourses at risk from runoff.

“Speaking to contractors this weekend, there simply isn’t a chance of them getting to all their customers on the few days of decent weather that are forecast.

“By forcing farmers to spread in poor conditions to meet a deadline, even an extended deadline, we are flirting with farmers being blamed for contamination of watercourses, when this is the last thing any responsible farmer wants,” Fitzmaurice said.

According to the TD, farmers in Ireland need flexibility to adapt to our wet climate.

“An extension would not only alleviate immediate pressures but would also allow farmers to plan more strategically for the months ahead,” he said.

“The government needs to cognisant of the fact farmers working marginal land are barely surviving as it is.

“Competing with exceptionally wet weather is not something they should be punished for when a solution can be found with the flick of a pen,” Fitzmaurice said.