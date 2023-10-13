The weekend weather forecast looks set to bring cool temperature and mostly dry conditions apart from the odd shower in places tomorrow (Saturday, October 14) and ground frost in places at night.

Starting with this morning (Friday, October 13), Met Éireann has forecast rain in Munster and Leinster, which will gradually clear eastwards.

Bright or sunny spells will follow for the rest of the day. There will be some showers in Ulster and Connacht.

It will be cool and breezy with highest temperatures of 11°C to 14° and moderate to fresh, gusty northwest winds.

Tonight will bring clear spells and scattered showers, these mainly in the west and north, where a few could be heavy with a slight chance of hail.

Lowest temperatures tonight will range from 3° to 7° with light to moderate west to northwest winds.

Weekend weather forecast

Saturday will be a cool day with sunny spells and some scattered showers.

Through the afternoon and evening, showers will mostly die out and will gradually become confined to northern areas.

Advertisement

Highest temperatures are expected to range from 9° to 12° with moderate north-west breezes.

Saturday night will be mainly dry with clear spells and a few showers on northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 0° to 5° are forecast with light north-west or variable breezes, with grass frost possible.

Sunday will be mainly dry and bright with sunny spells and a few light showers possible in the west.

Highest temperatures are forecast from 9° to 11° with light northerly or variable breezes.

Met Éireann said that Sunday night will be cold with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will range from 0° to 5° with light variable breezes and a chance of grass frost in places.

Outlook next week

Monday will be cool and dry with bright or sunny spells with highest temperatures around 10° or 12° with light north-east or variable breezes.

Monday night will be cold and dry with clear spells and mainly light north-east or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 1° to 5° with grass frost possible.

Tuesday will continue largely dry with bright or sunny spells with highest temperatures of 11° to 13° with light to moderate east to south-east breezes.

Advertisement

At the moment, Wednesday looks like being mainly dry and a bit milder with highs of 12° of 15° and freshening east to south-east winds.

According to the national forecaster, current indications suggest that the rest of next week will be milder and more unsettled with rain or showers at times and temperatures in the mid-teens.

Agriculture

Some showers in the north-west in the coming days will limit drying conditions.

Cooler conditions over the weekend and early next week will also hinder drying slightly, though a moderate north-west breeze will maintain moderate drying conditions.

There will be opportunities for spraying in the coming week, with a good deal of dry weather apart from some showers in the north-west today (Friday) and tomorrow.

Winds will generally be light to moderate but it may be slightly breezier on Saturday which will hinder spraying somewhat.

Currently, well drained soils are saturated. Meanwhile, moderate and poorly drained soils are saturated or waterlogged particularly in the south.

With a good deal of dry weather in the coming week, well and moderately drained soils will improve and become slightly drier than saturation. Poorly drained soils will remain saturated or close to waterlogged.