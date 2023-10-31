The National Organic Training Skillnet (NOTS) describes itself as a “not-for-profit network that offers high-quality, low-cost training for the expanding organic sector throughout the Republic of Ireland”.

The organisation does not limit itself to instruction in organic techniques at classroom level, however there is an awareness that moving towards organic production involves not just a shift in mindset for the farmer, but also a refocusing on the science used to support the transition.

Nature first at BioFarm 2023

This November, NOTS is once again holding a two-day conference, BioFarm 2023, with the intention of helping to disseminate the latest thinking and knowledge in what is increasingly referred to as regenerative farming. Organic farming is big business in The Netherlands with a large investment in crop storage facilities

Organic farming has moved on from the image of being all about lentils and sandals and is now big business in many countries, with the EU itself setting a target of 25% of agricultural land being farmed organically by 2030.

Sean McGloin, network manager for NOTS, is enthusiastic about this progression and cites many reasons why farmers should look seriously at the option from the perspective of maintaining the viability of their business.

Good for business

The major fear of all producers is a catastrophic decline in yields, yet this may not necessarily be as bad as anticipated McGloin pointed out.

Yes, there is a drop off, but with informed management of the crops or herd, it soon settles into a lower, but consistent, output.

Naturally, it is the saving on inputs that is the major draw, especially nitrogen (N), and it is this one single item which can make or break a small- to medium-sized farm Sean stressed.

Shallow cultivation is one aspect of regenerative farming that is being catered for by a growing number of manufacturers

However, despite its name, NOTS appreciates that organic farming is not for everyone and it wishes to avoid creating a chasm between organic and conventional farming.

To this end, the emphasis has moved to regenerative farming as many of the ideas inherent to organic farming are applicable to conventional systems, especially a greater understanding of how soils work.

Biofarm 2023 details

The two-day conference, to be held at The Woodlands Hotel, Adare, Co. Limerick, on Tuesday, November 7, and Wednesday, November 8, will include speakers who consider farming a biological enterprise rather than an exercise in control by chemistry. Farmyard muck is still an essential element of balanced farming techniques

As European agriculture is pushed towards greater self sufficiency, Sean believes that much of the expertise and knowledge within the organic movement can be applied to conventional farming, an outlook that is encapsulated in the phrase regenerative farming.

It is open to all farmers irrespective of whether they are organic, transitioning or wanting to expand their understanding of an alternative approach.