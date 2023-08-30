Ireland has been identified in a new global report published today (Wednesday, August 30) as one of the EU countries where beef production fell in the first five months of 2023.

According to the new report from Rabobank lower supply is mainly shaping the market in Europe but the bank has also highlighted that EU average beef carcass price has dropped under last year’s level.

In its Global Beef Quarterly report Rabobank details that beef production in Europe was down 5% year on year in the first five months of 2023.

Angus Gidley-Baird, senior analyst, animal protein at Rabobank, said a key theme across most global markets – other than the United States – is “softer consumer demand and fully supply chains”.

In Europe the biggest decline in beef production was in Italy which it fell by 25% year on year between January to May 2023, but there were also declines in Spain which fell by 7%, Ireland by 5% while France and Poland also saw a drop of 3% in production over the same time frame.

However in the Netherlands production rose by 3% year on year in the first five months of 2023.

This, according to Rabobank, may be due to declining profitability on Dutch farms but it has also pointed to the “uncertainty around environmental permits” and buyout programs and that dairy farmers in the Netherlands want to keep their cattle numbers up.

The latest Global Beef Quarterly report also highlights that an analysis of EU and UK beef exports shows they were down 15% year on year in the first five months of 2023.

Meanwhile imports were up in the EU and UK by 5% between January to May because of lower domestic supply. Source: Rabobank

According to Rabobank in general global cattle prices are currently split into two distinct groups – those in North America and Europe and then those in the rest of the world.

In the US a drop in supply and strong consumer demand has driven up cattle prices but in contrast Australian cattle prices have plummeted by more than 30%.

In relation to the New Zealand market the latest Global Beef Quarterly report also highlights that a “significant downward revision” of farmgate milk prices for the 2023 season will “likely result in increased dairy cow culling”.

Meanwhile in Brazil shipments to China – its main export market – are recovering following an earlier suspension but weak domestic consumption and a drop in chicken prices have “limited the recovery of live cattle prices”.

Latest analysis also shows that beef markets in China have been weaker in 2023 and that prices of both domestically produced and imported beef were down 23% year on year in July.

In its latest report Rabobank also outlines that key themes around nature and biodiversity have become “more prominent” in beef sustainability discussions over the past year.

According to Gidley-Baird, fewer companies in the beef supply chain have made voluntary commitments around nature and biodiversity than those that have made emissions reduction commitments.