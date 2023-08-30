The organisers of the RDS Irish Forest and Woodland Awards have confirmed that the deadline for entries has been extended until the middle of next month.

The new deadline is for applications to be submitted for the awards is Friday, September 15, 2023.

The event, part of the RDS Spring Awards, is aimed at the full range of forestry use, from small public amenities to larger commercial operations.

RDS awards

This year’s competition, which promotes the economic, environmental and social benefits of good forestry and farming, has a prize fund of €12,000.

The awards, divided into four main categories, recognise and reward farmers and woodland owners that have adopted climate-smart agricultural practices on their properties.

The 2023/24 edition of the awards has introduced a new category, in partnership with the Woodlands of Ireland, for native woodland conservation.

The production forestry category is open to farmers and landowners using sound silvicultural management on their farms.

The Teagasc farm forestry award recognises working farmers who are integrating forestry and farming for environmental, social and economic benefits.

The community woodland section is designed to encourage and reward projects involving the communal ownership and/or management of forests and woodlands which have been established and managed in a sustainable way that is beneficial to the local economy and/or environment.

The winner in each category will receive a cheque for €2,000 and an RDS trophy. Each runner-up will receive €1,000 and an RDS certificate of merit.

The winners will be announced at the 2024 RDS Spring Agriculture and Forestry Awards ceremony which will take place in the RDS Concert Hall next year.