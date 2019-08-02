Beef Plan stresses importance of adherence to protest guidelines

If guidelines are not followed at protests organised by the Beef Plan Movement, such protests will be suspended, a spokesperson from the farmer representative group has said.

In a statement on the matter, a Beef Plan spokesperson said:

“If our guidelines are not followed, the Beef Plan Movement will suspend the protest at that location and leave the area.

If individuals attend a protest and do not follow the guidelines either they leave when asked to do so or we leave – it’s as simple as that.

The group representative made the comments following the suspension of the protest held in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, on Wednesday, July 31, following a breach in guidelines.

It was noted by the representative that the south-west regional chairman made a judgement call to suspend the protest in Nenagh as “a number of individuals were not adhering to the guidelines” provided by the group.

The statement also addressed complaints regarding individuals ignoring guidelines and becoming “aggressive” at one other plant.

Speaking to AgriLand separately, a different spokesperson for the movement said: “If people would follow our rules to the letter this is a sure win. Cool heads are required now at this point.”

In terms of the protests, the Beef Plan Movement spokesperson said that only 100 cattle were killed in Ballyjamesduff meat plant in Cavan today with the line awaiting stock early in the day.

Meanwhile, in Athleague, Co. Roscommoon, it was said that vets refused to go into the factory, while local businesses provided food and beverages for the protesters.