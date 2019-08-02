Video: Protest kicks off outside beef plant in Clare

Additional reporting by Aisling Kiernan

A new protest has been started by members of the Beef Plan Movement in Ennis, Co. Clare, earlier today, Friday, August 2.

The protest, which kicked off outside Kepak Clare, saw a number of farmers set up shop outside the factory gates.

Local TD, Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley, was also present at the demonstration, which is the latest in a series of protests around the country.

The Ennis protest is the 16th such demonstration to be held by the Beef Plan Movement this week, following on from an initial six plant sites earmarked for pickets by the farmer representative group on Monday.

The first of the six, the protest at ABP Bandon, kicked off early on Sunday evening, ahead of schedule.

A spokesperson for the movement told AgriLand that last night was a “busy night around the country”, with pickets “holding well”.

However, the protest held in Slane, Co. Meath was suspended earlier today, following an incident where a protesting farmer sustained serious leg injuries when he was struck by a vehicle.

The man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

According to joint chairman of the movement Eamon Corley, the farmer is believed to have suffered a broken hip and broken ribs.