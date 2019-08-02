Protester struck by vehicle at Beef Plan protest in Slane

A man sustained serious leg injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while protesting as part of the Beef Plan Movement demonstrations outside a beef plant in Co. Meath early this morning, Friday, August 2.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred during an incident outside a premises in Beauparc, Slane, Co. Meath on Friday, August 2, at approximately 6:30am.

A male pedestrian received serious leg injuries when he was struck by a truck.

“He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda,” the Garda representative added.

A representative of the Beef Plan Movement also confirmed the incident, expressing concerns regarding speeds at which vehicles are approaching protests and pickets with.

“We have genuine concerns at the speed trucks are driving at protests.

We would call for calm from lorry drivers, and ask the Road Haulage Association to instruct their members to have due care for those on picket lines in the public.

This is the second incident of its sort to take place this week; on Tuesday evening, July 30, a farmer who was protesting outside a beef processing facility in Cahir, Co. Tipperary, was knocked down and injured by a 4X4 pulling a trailer load of cattle.