FCI Executive Council backs Beef Plan demonstrations

The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) has announced its support for the Beef Plan Movement’s ongoing protests following a meeting of the contractor representative group’s Executive Council earlier this week.

In a statement released on social media yesterday evening, Thursday, August 1, the FCI said:

“As the Beef Plan Movement meat factory protests continue, many FCI members have been in the front line in supporting their beef and suckler farmer clients.

At this month’s FCI Executive Council meeting, held in Portlaoise last night, there was unanimous support for FCI members to support farmer protests against the meat factory price intransigence.

“As FCI members continue to support the picket lines outside meat factories across Ireland, the FCI association’s Executive Council urged members to continue their support of the Beef Plan Movement and their support of their client farmers on a county-by-county basis, in their efforts to get a fair price for beef producers in Ireland,” the statement concluded.

The announcement comes as the Beef Plan Movement protests continue around the country, having kicked off last Sunday, July 28.

On Wednesday night, a demonstration kicked off outside Liffey Meats Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, while yesterday saw a picket resume in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.