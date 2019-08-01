79% of road deaths occurred on rural roads in 2019 – RSA

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have today Thursday August 1, 2019, published a provisional review of progress in road safety up to July 28, 2019.

The review shows that from January 1 to July 28 2019, 89 people died on Irish roads in 80 collisions.

This represents 3% more collisions and 7% more deaths compared to provisional Garda data for the same period in 2018.

Road deaths have increased by six when compared to figures for the same period last year;

Up to (and including) 28 July 2019, 49 drivers, 10 passengers, 15 pedestrians, 9 motorcyclists and six pedal cyclists have been killed on Irish roads; and

70 fatalities (79%) occurred on rural roads with a speed limit of 80kph or higher. The review shows that:

It was also found that January and February were the worst months for road fatalities with 16 deaths in each month.

Commenting on the review, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross said: “In June, Ireland was awarded the European Transport Safety Council Road Safety Pin Award in recognition of the efforts by many in this country in helping to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.

“It is heartening to see that Ireland has now been recognised as the second safest European Union Member State in 2018, demonstrating the significant progress made to date.

“However as we can see from the review released today, the progress we have made over many years is not guaranteed.

We need to be constantly vigilant and continue to focus on reducing risky behaviours on our roads.

“Without the work of many stakeholders, we will see a reversal of our positive trajectory and we cannot allow that to happen.”

Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, An Garda Síochána, said: “The Garda enforcement strategy in 2019 has clearly focused on the key Lifesaver Offences and to that end speeding intercept detections are up 48%, non-wearing of seatbelts up 27%, driver distraction offences (mobile phones) up 11% and Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant up 8%.

“We are urging motorists to slow down, be aware of speed limits, to drive at a speed appropriate to the road conditions and never ever drive while under the influence of an intoxicant.

The ability of motorists to control their vehicle and to anticipate and avoid the unexpected is reduced when driving at higher speeds and driving while under the influence of an intoxicant.

The members of the Roads Policing Unit will continue over the second half of 2019 to target non-compliant drivers, particularly key Lifesaver Offences, in order to make the roads safer for all.”

Fixed Charge Penalty App

A presentation was also held this morning as part of the Road Safety Authorities Road Safety Progress Review 2019.

Members of the Roads Policing Unit were on hand to demonstrate the new Fixed Charge Penalty App.

This app has been developed with the members in the Limerick Division, following on from the successful pilot.

Limerick Members now have access to a new Fixed Charge Penalty App. The App gives the member the ability to process Fixed Charge Penalties at the side of the road.

The member can use their mobile data station to scan license plates, driving licences and look up Pulse and other back office Garda systems and then create the charge.

A recent addition to the app is the ability to add Eircodes to addresses using secure web services from Ordinance Survey Ireland.