‘Farm heroes’ will be on a ‘roll’ with AXA at ‘Ploughing 2019’

National farm heroes will be celebrated by AXA Insurance DAC at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Carlow, where taking centre-stage on the stand will be Gordon Elliot’s two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll.

Aiming to make a difference in its customers’ lives, AXA is rolling out a new nationwide campaign to find Ireland’s “selfless farm hero”. With a prize fund of €10,000, the competition will honour someone who goes above and beyond the call of duty in their local community. The competition is open to individuals from farming families across Ireland.

“A farm hero is someone who goes out of their way to help their neighbour and their community,” said Christy Doherty, head of farm at AXA.

“The rural community in Ireland is hugely supportive of one another and we want to recognise those people and the time and energy they give to helping others.

The farm hero might be: a first aid volunteer; a trainer of the local sports team; fundraising for local causes; bringing meals to older neighbours; or be a support in times of crisis. We want to hear about the inspiring farmers and farm families across the country and recognise them for their time and effort.

“The thing about heroes is that they inspire self-belief. They help us go further, and if you’re lucky enough to know one, you’re proud to be their friend. We hope that communities will get behind the finalists and reward their efforts with great support on the day of the final.

“We look forward to hearing about all the great work going on nationwide and celebrating the everyday hero,” said Doherty.

Nominations

You can nominate a neighbour, family member or yourself online at: www.axa.ie/farmhero.

More information on the competition is available from AXA’s farm team at forthcoming agricultural shows. The closing date for nominations is August 18. Three finalists will be selected from the nominations by a panel of judges, and the winner will be revealed at the National Ploughing Championships.

AXA has a schedule of events lined up for this year’s ‘Ploughing 2019’, a highlight of which will be the appearance of horse-racing hero, Tiger Roll.