‘No bull’ as rural community group raises funds with pedigree Limousin bull

As rural Ireland continues to come under pressure, one community group has literally taken the bull by the horns, to raise funds for some much-needed public amenities in its area.

Residents in the Castleconnor area of Co. Sligo have come together in an effort to raise the funds for a community park and will raffle off a valuable pure-bred pedigree Limousin bull as the main prize in the ‘draw for Stokane Community Park’ in just a few weeks’ time.

Enda Geoghegan told AgriLand that residents in the area are currently “striving to deliver” a community park that will be inclusive and accessible to everyone.

“Rural isolation is a very real thing and our community is fighting back to reduce this,” he continued.

“We know that our efforts will have a positive impact on the health and well-being of everyone.”

‘Fighting back’

Meanwhile, the pedigree bull up for grabs comes from the multi award-winning Milan Limousin herd of Donie and Maura McKeon and is one of a number of substantial prizes on offer in the bid to develop Stokane Community Park.

Geoghegan says that rural communities throughout the west of Ireland are “under threat” and this is why his community “is fighting back”.

Castleconnor is a place where there has always been a great sense of community pride.

“Stokane Community Park is very much central to residents’ plans to assist in delivering a sustainable facility and making our area a positive place in which to live,” he continued.

“To develop this park the community and its friends have rallied together and amassed a vast array of valuable items for the draw which is being organised by a very active committee.”

Meanwhile, tickets are now on sale, with a cost of €10; or three for €20. They can be purchased online at: www.stokane.ie

Other prizes in this bumper draw include a €1,000 holiday voucher with Fly Away Travel; a Stallion Service by Sligo Candy Boy worth €750; and a tonne of coal in Queenan Checkout.

Also up for grabs is a €250 voucher for Sun Apartments Enniscrone; a €250 BBQ from Archers; a €200 animal feed voucher from Queenan Checkout; a Hereford heifer calf from Muddy Burns’ bar and restaurant; and a one night B&B in Clanree Hotel, Co. Donegal.