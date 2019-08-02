Haystack.ie: Now’s your free chance to advertise all things agriculture!

To celebrate the launch of Haystack.ie, anyone who registers on the site this weekend can upload a free classified ad.

This offer is valid from now – right through until noon (12:00pm) on Monday, August 5. Now’s your chance to advertise your stock or sell surplus items!

What is Haystack?

Launched this week, Haystack.ie is a new online platform for finding, buying or selling new or used goods, services or equipment – in a quick and hassle-free format.

The site is designed specifically for Irish farmers, to assist in the continually evolving enterprise that is modern farming.

Back to basics

Aimed at bringing it “back to basics” in the classified ads world, it offers an easy-to-use service to allow farmers to trade with other producers or merchants on a no-nonsense platform.

As the name suggests, the focus is firmly on agriculture and farming; the objective is to provide the best service to users and ensure that items placed for sale are relevant to the Irish farming audience.

On this new website, the end goal is making the sales process as quick, straightforward and hassle-free as possible.

With more than six years’ experience in servicing the needs of farmers and the wider agricultural and agri-business sector through AgriLand, sister site Haystack will now offer new services to aid readers in the running of their businesses.

This same agri-focused audience will now reap the benefits of Haystack as buyers and sellers of goods and services – on a daily and, indeed, hourly basis.

Head over to Haystack.ie and see for yourself what the site can offer you and your business.