The number of cattle slaughtered at department-approved Irish beef plants last week surpassed 36,000 head, of which 50% were steers.

For the week ending September 3, 36,346 cattle were slaughtered at Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)-approved meat processing plants – up 482 head on the previous week.

The number of young bulls decreased by marginally by 64 head and amounted to 1,462 head. Aged bulls also decreased by a similar number to young bulls to total 561 head.

Taking a look at steers, which continue to dominate throughput, the total number of bullocks processed amounted to 18,610 head, which is an increase of 1,252 head on the previous week.

Week-on-week beef kill changes (week ending September 3):

Advertisement

Young bulls: 1,462 head (-64 head or -4.19%);

Bulls: 561 head (-66 head or -10.52%);

Steers: 18,610 head (+1,252 head or +7.21%);

Cows: 6,647 head (+99 head or +1.51%);

Heifers: 9,042 head (-705 head or -7.23%);

Total: 36,346 head (+482 head or +1.34%).

Furthermore, heifer throughput witnessed a decrease amounting to 9,042 head – which was a decrease of 705 head.

Meanwhile, the number of cows slaughtered was up marginally from the previous week, tallying 6,647.

Figures to date from the DAFM reveal that some 1,205,366 cattle have been slaughtered in Ireland this year so far. This is an increase on the 1,109,342 head processed this time last year.

Total kill figures to date this year (up to the week ending September 3):