The race to introduce fully functioning autonomous field vehicles is heating up with IAM announcing that it is to import the FarmDroid robot from Denmark.

The FarmDroid is just this: A fully functioning field vehicle that automates sowing and weeding.

Unlike many other developments in this area that we have seen over the last few years, this particular robot is already in the field and working to earn its keep.

Keeping it simple

One of the reasons why it has gained a lead in field robotics is that it comes to the market using technology that is tried and tested. There are no vague promises of it working on a commercial scale at some point in the future just as soon as the systems are sorted.

The core principle of the machine is that it relies on GPS location data rather than cameras and shape recognition software to go about its daily tasks. As each seed is sown its position is recorded to enable precise mechanical weed control as the crop grows

At the moment, these jobs include sowing and mechanical weed control in root crops and field-scale vegetables, where they are planted far enough apart for precision GPS guidance to note and record where each individual seed has been planted in a field.

Advertisement

The company claims that accuracy is to within 8mm, allowing even pre-emergence hoeing of the soil both between the rows and in between the plants themselves in most crops.

Sun power for the FarmDroid

Not only does this do away with the need for chemical herbicide control but, being being equipped with solar panels, it also eliminates the need for the burning of fuel or the need to recharge batteries to keep it going.

The company claims that it is the first truly commercial autonomous robot operating on farms around the world and it has already sold 300 units globally. Each robot can be easily transported between sites by tractor.

IAM will be showcasing the autonomous robot for the first time in Ireland at this year’s National and World Ploughing Contest taking place in Ratheniska, Co. Laios under in two weeks’ time.

FarmDroid is a Danish company founded in 2018 by two Danish brothers, Jens Warming and Kristian Warming, with the aid of Syddansk Innovation A/S, a technolgy development company.