The Western Region Texel Club is holding a sale of rams tomorrow (Friday, September 9) at Athenry Mart in Co. Galway.

Off the back of a successful sale at Roscommon Mart a fortnight ago – which saw prices top €1,320 and a sale average of €685 – the club is on the go again with tomorrow’s sale, where 35 rams will be on offer.

A pre-sale show will kick-off at 6:00p.m, with the sale due to start shortly thereafter at 7:00p.m.

The chair of the Western Region Texel Club, John Higgins told Agriland that Friday evening sales seems to suit both buyers and sellers more.

“By having the sale on Friday, we are finding that the feedback is positive and that it suits both buyers and sellers and suits those that maybe couldn’t make it if it was on during the day as they might have other work commitments for example,” he said.

The chair added that tomorrow’s sale will have plenty of high-quality animals on offer.

“There will be a selection of top-quality rams on offer at the sale on Friday, consisting of both shearling and ram lambs which we hope will cater for the needs of potential buyers on the evening,” he said.

Both ringside and online bidding, through MartEye, will be available.