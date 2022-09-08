Queen Elizabeth II has passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96 this afternoon, Buckingham Palace has confirmed this evening (Thursday, September 8).

The Queen was the second-longest serving monarch in history having served as Queen for over 70 years. She took the crown on February 6, 1952.

A statement from the Royal Family published this evening read:

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

A statement from His Majesty the King at the time of the Queen’s death released this evening stated: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Earlier today it was announced that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral in Scotland and her doctors are concerned for her health.

The full statement read:

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has said that the whole country will be “deeply concerned” by this news.

Truss was received by Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday (September 6) at Balmoral, where she was formally appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” Truss said on Twitter.