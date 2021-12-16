The heifer throughput this year has dropped by a significant 32,684 head when compared to last year’s throughput for the same time frame.

Figures released by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) on the cumulative beef kill of 2021 have shown the beef kill to date this year at DAFM-approved factories has dropped by a total of 78,412 head (including veal).

There was no significant change in the composition of the weekly kill last week, compared to the previous week, however, numbers were back slightly.

When the overall throughput for this year up to Saturday, December 11, is compared to figures for the same timeframe last year, a different story is evident as we see a significant shortfall of 78,412 head of cattle (including veal) to date this year, compared to last year.

Week-on-week beef kill changes:

Young bulls : 3,349 head (+58 head);

: 3,349 head (+58 head); Bulls : 422 head (-66 head);

: 422 head (-66 head); Steers : 11,497 head (-462 head);

: 11,497 head (-462 head); Cows : 8,987 head (-336 head);

: 8,987 head (-336 head); Heifers : 10,475 head (187 head);

: 10,475 head (187 head); Total (including veal): 34,784 head (-571 head).

Steers comprised the largest part of the kill again last week with 11,497 head of bullocks processed, while heifer throughput formed the second largest part of the kill at 10,475 head.

Year to date beef kill changes:

Young bulls : 121,109 head (-9,706 head);

: 121,109 head (-9,706 head); Bulls : 25,497 head (-6,057 head);

: 25,497 head (-6,057 head); Steers : 647,253 head (-15,409 head);

: 647,253 head (-15,409 head); Cows : 336,359 head (-8,727 head);

: 336,359 head (-8,727 head); Heifers : 456,705 head (32,684 head);

: 456,705 head (32,684 head); Total (including veal): 1,609,496 head (-78,412 head).

The figures above give an indication of just how much the kill has dropped by in each category.

The drop in kill numbers this year is due to a combination of factors but, in the steer and young bull categories, can be at least partially attributed to strong calf exports in 2019.