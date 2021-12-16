At the recent National Dairy Conference, the importance of slurry on dairy farms this spring was highlighted as a way of reducing input cost.

The nutrient value of slurry is well known by dairy farmers and the importance of obtaining the maximum benefit from these nutrients.

But, there is still a tendency among farmers in the spring to get the slurry out and take the pressure off the tanks.

Slurry

Speaking to Agriland Dr. Joe Patton Head of Teagasc Dairy Knowledge Transfer Department stated: “A more strategic approach is required this spring.

“Farmers need to be ringfencing slurry for low phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) fields and silage fields in particula,r because you’ll have a major chemical fertiliser saving.”

Joe recommends that farmers identify low P and K fields along with their silage fields, and target these fields in the spring. But farmers should not empty their tanks on these fields.

“It is important when you are spreading in the spring; that it is used at that 2,500-3,000 gallons/ac rate.

“Farmers should look at how much slurry is in their tanks, once you have allocated for low P and K fields and silage fields. They need to look at how the remaining slurry is spread to obtain the maximum benefit.”

Joe suggests that “farmers should spread the remaining slurry over a larger area at a more moderate rate”.

“2,500 gallons means 2,500 gallons; it does not mean 3,500 gallons. What Teagasc is recommending is that there is the possibility to save on chemical fertiliser.

“But that it will be done by spreading it over a large area at a rate of 2,500 gallons, rather than pushing a lot of slurry into a small area in the spring.”

In summary

Joe Patton stated that farmers need to ringfence slurry for their low P and K fields with research from Johnstown showing that this is best applied in late February or early March.

He said it is not about emptying tanks before calving, it about targeting the application of slurry, which may mean the contractor may have to visit the farm more than once in the spring.

Joe added that spring is a busy time on farms and emptying tanks is often seen as a way of reducing the labour requirement, but the cost of chemical nitrogen means you have to look more closely at it, rather than just for convenience.