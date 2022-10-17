Beechbrook Suffolks is holding a dispersal sale of in-lamb ewes and ewe lambs on Saturday, October 22.

The dispersal sale of the Beechrook flock of Colin Watchorn will be accompanied by a guest consignment from the Mountford, Kilmacoo and Cronebane flocks, and will take place at Blessington Mart.

The sale is set to kick off at 12:30p.m, with viewing from 10:00a.m onwards.

What has the Beechbrook flock to offer?

Available on the day, from the dispersal of the Beechbrook flock, will be the premier sale female champion in 2022.

Ewes on offer are in-lamb to rams including:

Stockton Almighty;

Lakeview No Limits;

Muirton One Direction;

Cairness Kanine;

Limestone Goldrush.

Most stock on the day will be eligible for export and bidding will be available ringside and online through MartEye.

Pieta house

One of the first ewes up in the ring will be PXL:20:519. All proceeds from her sale will be going to Pieta House in the hope that it might help out somebody someday that needs a voice to talk to, flock-owner Colin said.

PXL:20:519, scanned with a single to Limestone Gold Rush, was reserve champion in Sterling in 2019.

This ewe, Colin said, comes with massive back breeding stretching back to Strathisla Speed, AK of Magic and a Baileys ewe that he bought which became one of the bedrock breeders of our flock. Her lamb PXL:22:617 is also in the sale.