Ballyseedy branches out in Munster with Dairygold partnership

Ballyseedy Café is set to open a branch in Dairygold Co-op Superstores in Raheen, Co. Limerick, which is the first part of its partnership with the Munster agri-business giant.

Well-known to visitors to Kerry, Ballyseedy Café will be open seven days a week, with two more Ballyseedy Café openings planned at Dairygold Co-Op Superstores in Midleton and Carrigaline by the end of this year.

John O’ Carroll, head of retail at Dairygold, commented on the opening, saying: “This partnership with Ballyseedy is an exciting element of our overall store investment plan.

“These openings demonstrate the shared values of Ballyseedy and Dairygold Co-Op Superstores of being at the heart of local communities.”

The welcome addition of the Ballyseedy brand is just one element of a plan set out by the Co-Op Superstores brand, Dairygold claims.

More than 60 full and part-time roles will be created by Ballyseedy Cafés with the opening in Raheen, followed by Carrigaline, and Midleton in Cork later this year.

Nathan McDonnell, managing director of Ballyseedy Group, also spoke about the partnership, adding: “We’re excited to be expanding Ballyseedy across Munster by partnering with Dairygold Co-Op Superstores.

“We’re overwhelmed with the response to our new Raheen Café since opening and plans are now well under way for our two additional cafes in Cork to open later this year.

“Aligning ourselves with a brand like Dairygold Co-Op Superstores which shares our own core value of customer focus makes perfect business sense,” McDonnell concluded.