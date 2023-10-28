The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said that the additional compensation owed to farmers under the bovine tuberculosis (TB) eradication scheme “will be paid in the coming weeks”.

The confirmation comes as a number of farmers have contacted Agriland expressing concern that despite a higher compensation rate agreed for farmers whose herds were impacted by Bovine TB, they were paid the previous lower rate.

In a statement to Agriland, DAFM said: “The changes to the bovine tuberculosis (TB) compensation schemes required significant development work and changes to the department’s I.T systems to incorporate these changes.

“This work is almost complete and it is expected that the additional compensation will be paid in the coming weeks.”

In August of this year, DAFM said that any additional TB compensation due to farmers “will be backdated and issued in due course”.

New TB compensation rates

According to DAFM, the new rates of compensation are as follows:

Income supplement monthly rates: Dairy (current rate €55) – new rate of €100 for first five months after calving and €65 for six to 10 months after calving; Suckler (current rate €38.09) – new rate of €52 for first seven months after calving and €40 for eight to 12 months after calving; Other (current rate €25.39) – new rate of €30.

Depopulation grant: Dairy (current rate €220) – new rate of €280; Suckler (current rate €152.36) – new rate of €180; Other (current rate €76.16) – new rate of €120.

Hardship grant monthly rates: Suckler (current rate €38) – new rate €50; Dairy/other (current rate €25) – new rate €30.



