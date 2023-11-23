Castleisland Mart held its calf sale on Monday, November 20, with an extremely lively trade for autumn-born calves.

The autumn-calving season is underway on farms, with many winter milk-producing herds calving cows for a few months in cases now.

Although the majority of calves born on Irish farms are born during the spring, the autumn-calving of cows has a vital role to play in the system.

To get an insight into the trade for autumn-born calves, Agriland spoke with Adam Coughlan from the Co. Kerry based mart.

This weeks sale had an entry of 60 autumn-born calves.

The lots on offer at the sale were mainly made up of Angus-cross and Hereford-cross type calves.

Castleisland

Starting with the Hereford-cross calves which were on offer at the sale on Monday, they were met with a strong trade according to Coughlan.

The bull sales sold up a top price of €350, while the Hereford-cross heifers sold to a top call of €320.

Moving to the Angus-cross calves, they were also met with a strong, but from online farmer buyers Coughlan said.

Top-price of €320 was paid for a three-week-old bull calf, while the Angus-cross heifers make up to €280.

There was also selection of Charolais-cross and Limousin-cross calves from Friesian dams on offer.

These calves which were around the three-week old-mark, sold from €330 to €375.

A small entry of Friesian bull calves were also present at the sale on Monday, and the prices achieved for these calves ranged from €20 to €100.

Coughlan said here was an improved trade for the weanling bulls and heifers, due to more farmer activity.

The prices for quality lots on offer freely reached €3 to €3.50/kg.