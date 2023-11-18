The Cashel Blue cheese herd is set for a full dispersal of 115 head, is set to take place on Friday, November 24 at Mid Tipp Marts in Thurles.

The sale is being run by Doyle Hunt and Hunt in conjunction with Mid Tipp Marts Thurles.

The Cashel Blue Herd was established by Louis and Jane Grubb and founded in 1980. Image: Doyle Hunt and Hunt

Due to the retirement of farm manager Pat Morrissey, who has worked on the farm for the last 35 years, the decision has been made to sell the Cashel Blue herd, but the family will continue to keep the cheese business.

Cashel Blue has achieved a number of awards – their reputation has been built through the years using the milk from these exceptional cows.

Cashel blue herd

The sale is a unique opportunity to purchase some exceptional well-bred pedigree Holstein Friesian cows.

The sale will consist of 60 autumn-calving cows, ten autumn-calving springing heifers, 30 spring-calving cows and 15 spring-calving heifers.

Many of cows within the herd origins can be found from American and Canadian Holstein genetics, which some British Friesian genetics introduced to put strength, depth and fertility back into the cows.

The herd is fully milk recorded, and is currently doing 7,800L of milk with fat of 4.24% and protein of 3.45% – which equates to 600kgs of milk solids. Image: Doyle Hunt and Hunt

The herd was recently classified with a good number of cows reaching EX and VG.

According to Ray Hunt from Doyle Hunt and Hunt, these cows are bred-to-milk but also have great body depth and confirmation, excellent udders and great feet and legs.

Pat Morrissey who has worked as farm manager for the past 35 years is very proud of what he has achieved in bringing the herd to Pedigree status and believes that these cows will make a great addition to any herd.

His assistant manager Stephen Baskin, mentioned how the cows were recently milk recorded and that they are averaging between 25 and 35L/day.

The Grubb family have kindly donated some Cashel Blue cheese which will be available to sample on the day of the sale.