Tirlán will hold its price for milk supplied in October and will pay farmers a total of 33.08c/L, including VAT.

The co-op said today (Thursday, November 16) that this is based on October creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Tirlan’s decision to leave its price unchanged is, according to its chair, John Murphy, a reflection of current market performance.

“We welcome the improvement in the dairy commodity markets in recent weeks, and it is good to see the lift as we move towards 2024.

“Buyers remain cautious in the current environment given the geo-political issues and cost of living pressures facing consumers. The board will continue to review developments on a monthly basis,” Murphy said.

Tirlán

Tirlán’s October milk price, unchanged from September, consists of

Base milk price of 32.58c/L, including VAT;

Sustainability Action Payment of 0.5c/L, including VAT, to all qualifying suppliers.

The co-op is currently encouraging suppliers to register their sustainability actions now on the its website “to secure the 0.5c/L for 2024”.

Tirlán also said today that the base price and its Sustainability Action Payment will be adjusted to reflect the “actual constituents” of milk delivered by suppliers.

Tirlán’s total price for October creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 36.00c/L, including VAT.

Milk price

The Co. Kilkenny headquartered co-op follows Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group who have both also held their prices for supplies in October.

Both were bullish about dairy commodity prices as they confirmed their decision to hold milk price for October supplies.

Lakeland has offered a base price of 34c/L at constituents of 3.4% butterfat and 3.3% protein for October milk to suppliers in the Republic of Ireland.

For suppliers in Northern Ireland, a base price of 27.25p/L will be paid for milk supplied in October.

Meanwhile Kerry Group announced a base milk price of 32c/L including a further 3c/L milk contract payment, inclusive of VAT for qualifying October supplies.

This represents a combined price of 35c/L, which has remained unchanged since August.

Dairygold also maintained its milk price for October at 33.5c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and VAT.