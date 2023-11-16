Bord Bia expects to carry out around 9,000 Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS) renewal audits next year and a percentage of “spot audits”.

Bord Bia has just this month also informed farmers that new SDAS criteria will come into effect on January 1, 2024.

It has warned farmers that if they do not comply with new criteria set out for the SDAS – which prohibits the slaughter of healthy calves – they may face suspension.

According to Bord Bia if “non-compliance” is detected in relation to the new criteria, it will then “audit the farm within the following 12 months”.

The organisation has notified farmers that they must meet two additional new criteria from next January “as part of their commitment to ensuring high standards of animal welfare”.

It set out that this criteria “is in line with best practices and ethical considerations for calf welfare in the dairy industry”.

Bord Bia

The organisation has told farmers who are members of SDAS that it is “prohibited to slaughter healthy calves” within the first eight weeks of their life either via:

On-farm slaughter;

An approved slaughterhouse;

Any other intentional off-farm movement for the purpose of slaughter.

It has also highlighted that it is the “responsibility of the herd owner” to meet the requirements set out in the new criteria, which is an “interim update” to the SDAS.

Bord Bia has stressed to SDAS members that if a “non-conformance” is raised in relation to the new criteria, then a “calf breeding and management plan” must be put in place and implemented.

“This plan should be equivalent to the Bord Bia calf breeding and management template.

“The plan must be acknowledged by the milk purchaser representative and completed on an annual basis until issues are resolved,” it outlined to farmers.

Bord Bia said that by “acknowledging this plan the milk advisor and therefore the co-op will be aware there has been a non-compliance raised at the audit”.

Animal welfare

Separately as part of the new criteria Bord Bia said it must “immediately” be informed if the herd owner receives an animal welfare enforcement action under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

It also stressed to farmers that if the herd or herd owner receives an animal welfare enforcement action (relating to calf care) from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), or there has been a non-conformance in relation to the new criteria then a “calf health and welfare performance plan” must be put in place and implemented.

Bord Bia added that this should be equivalent to its calf health and welfare performance plan and must be acknowledged by the milk purchaser representative, while a vet is also require to verify certain matters in relation to this each year until “issues” are resolved.

“Scheme membership may be suspended in the event of a subsequent non-conformance,” it warned farmers.