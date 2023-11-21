Almost 60% of the income in Irish agriculture in 2022 was produced on just over 15,300 dairy farms, according to Teagasc.

The finalised version of the 2022 Teagasc National Farm Survey (NFS) shows that on dairy, tillage and some cattle farms, higher production costs were offset by an increase in farm output prices.

The survey recorded data on 795 farms and is representative of almost 85,860 dairy, beef, sheep and tillage farms nationally.

Income

Overall, the average farm size in 2022 remained static at 45ha and the average income level per hectare increased relative to the 2021 figure to €994.

The data shows that the average dairy farm income in 2022 was €148,598, an increase of 50% on the 2021 level.

On tillage farms average income in 2022 stood at €76,013, an increase of 31% on the previous year.

The average income in the cattle rearing and cattle, other (mainly finishers) systems in 2022 were €8,324 and €18,554, representing a decrease of 23% and an increase of 8% respectively on 2021.

The Teagasc report shows that 2022 was a difficult year for sheep farmers with average incomes down 21% to €16,324.

Just over 48,200 cattle farms in the survey produced 19% of the overall agricultural income, with another 22% split between tillage, sheep and mixed livestock farms. Source: Teagasc

Teagasc noted there were significant increases in direct farm costs in 2022 across feed, fertiliser and fuel, while expenditure also rose on buildings and machinery deprecation.

Milk production costs rose by over 37% in 2022 to almost 37c/L.

Costs per hectare for two of the main cattle enterprises – single sucking and cattle finishing -increased by 16% and 18% respectively in 2022.

In lowland sheep enterprises the cost per hectare jumped by 13%, while production costs per hectare of spring barley (+44%) and winter wheat (+22%) also climbed.

The report found that 43% of farms in 2022 were classified as viable, 32% were sustainable and 25% were vulnerable. Almost 60% of farmers and/or their spouse had an off-farm income in 2022.

38% of farms had debt, with the average loan amount standing at €75,451.

Teagasc economists released the final figures for farm incomes in 2022 ahead of its upcoming Agricultural Outlook Conference on Tuesday, November 28 in Ashtown, Dublin.

During the event Teagasc will release its first estimates for incomes in the major farm systems for 2023, as well as prospects for 2024.