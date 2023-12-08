Aurivo Co-operative, in partnership with PV Generation, has announced the launch of Aurivo Farm Solar, a renewable energy initiative aimed at empowering farmers to reduce their carbon footprint

Aurivo Farm Solar will provide Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) and Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) grant application assistance and financing solution advice.

This help will be given to farmers looking to invest in solar innovations on farm that will help them to reduce their carbon footprint, enhance on farm sustainability and reduce costs.

Key features of the Aurivo Farm Solar programme include:

Grants: The application process for available TAMS/SEAI grants will be processed by the Farm Solar team on a farmer’s behalf;

The application process for available TAMS/SEAI grants will be processed by the Farm Solar team on a farmer’s behalf; Financing solution: Aurivo has identified a number of financing options where farmers can access competitively priced finance;

Aurivo has identified a number of financing options where farmers can access competitively priced finance; Smart metering and monitoring: As part of the package, farmers will have access to a SmartApp, which will enable them to monitor electricity generation and consumption in real time, as well as giving farmers the tools to identify where the significant energy users are on the farm;

As part of the package, farmers will have access to a SmartApp, which will enable them to monitor electricity generation and consumption in real time, as well as giving farmers the tools to identify where the significant energy users are on the farm; Solar PV: Solar PV panels will generate free electricity to use on the family farm; if any electricity is exported to the grid, farmers will be able to obtain a feed-in tariff for each unit exported from the electricity supplier.

Speaking at the launch of Aurivo Farm Solar, Aurivo Co-operative CEO, Donal Tierney said: ‘We are delighted to have launched the Aurivo Farm Solar programme in partnership with PV Generation who bring a wealth of farming sector experience to this scheme.

“At Aurivo, sustainability starts on farm, and we believe our turn-key solar PV solution will help increase the sustainability and viability of family farms.”

Aurivo farm profitability and sustainability manager, Declan Marren added: “The Aurivo Farm Solar programme is open to all farming sectors and sizes.

“Installing solar PV technology on your farm will lower electricity bills, reduce the carbon footprint and make your farm more sustainable.

“The aim of the programme is to help our farming families to make the transition to green, renewable solar PV technology.”

PV Generation business development manager, Eoin Walsh also welcomed the new programme: “PV Generation are delighted to be a part of the Aurivo Farm Solar initiative, helping bring high quality sustainable solutions to Aurivo Co-operative members.

“We look forward to a long relationship with Aurivo farm families.”