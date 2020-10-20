Aurivo and Arrabawn reveal their September milk prices

Aurivo and Arrabawn are the latest Irish processors to reveal their milk prices for September supplies today (Tuesday, October 20).

First off, Aurivo has decided to increase its milk price, following a meeting of its board.

The Sligo-headquartered cooperative will pay its suppliers 31.5c/L including VAT for last month’s milk.

Meanwhile, Arrabawn has held its milk price for September. Its supplier farmers will receive 31.25c/L including VAT for last month’s supplies.

This follows previous milk price announcements from Carbery Group, Dairygold, Kerry Group, Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies in recent days.

3rd consecutive rise for GDT index

In other dairy news, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has lifted in its latest auction to record a third consecutive increase.

The most recent auction – event 270 – concluded this afternoon (Tuesday, October 20) with the GDT Price Index up 0.4%.

Lasting two hours and 17 minutes, today’s auction saw 163 bidders participate. Following 16 rounds, 115 winning bidders emerged.

A total of 34,648MT of product was sold on the day.

The most dramatic move on the day was actually a sharp decrease of 8.0% to the lactose (LAC) index. There were also slight drops recorded for anhydrous milk fat (AMF) and skim milk powder (SMP), which fell by 0.5% and 0.2% in index respectively.

On the flip side, butter rose by 3.3% in index, with cheddar also performing strongly, with a 3.0% boost. Whole milk powder (WMP) chalked up a 0.3% lift on the day.