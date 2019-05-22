Auction report: Sharp-looking tractors sell at ‘on-site’ sale, but for how much?

Saturday, May 18, saw several tractors, telescopic handlers and a clatter of machinery offered for sale at an auction at Peacock & Binnington, Brigg, North Lincolnshire, England.

The sale was conducted by Brown & Co. This report focuses on the tractors that went under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In an accompanying article, we look at how other lots fared.

A buyer’s premium of 5% applies to all lots (i.e. 5% must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

This 2004 Massey Ferguson 6480 (pictured below) was described as follows: Dynashift; 40kph; front linkage; Datatronic; two manual and two SMS spool valves; front axle and cab suspension; 6,250 hours. It sold for £18,050.

This 1983 Massey Ferguson 690 (pictured below) was described as follows: 3,812 hours showing, but “possibly incorrect”. It sold for £6,800.

This 1996 John Deere 8200 (pictured below) was described as follows: 420/85R30 and 20.8R42 tyres; 5,020 hours. It sold for £27,500.

This 1997 Massey Ferguson 8140 (pictured below) was described as follows: circa 3,200 hours. It failed to meet its reserve. It didn’t sell.