Auction report: Cheap combine; but is it collectible?

Saturday, May 11, saw an aging MF combine harvester, a clatter of Ford tractors and umpteen implements/trailers offered for sale at an auction at Mount Pleasant Farm, Winwick, Cambridgeshire, England.

The sale, apparently prompted by a retirement, was conducted by Bletsoes. This report focuses on the combine and some of the machinery that went under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots fared.

No buyer’s premium applies to any of these lots.

Prices are subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

In the three-picture gallery below, click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

This 1964 Massey Ferguson 865 (pictured below) was described as having 3,299 hours on the clock. It sold for £1,050.

Apart from the aging combine, there was a scattering of other equipment. This Massey Ferguson 20-8 (pictured below) sold for £800.

Another machine from yesteryear was this International 511 (pictured below). This grain drill, with a modest capacity of 1t, sold for an equally modest £150.

Several trailers changed hands at the sale. Among them was this Griffiths unit (pictured below). This 10t example, with hydraulic brakes, sold for £3,550.

Next up was this AS Marston trailer (pictured below). This 8t unit also sold on the day. The hammer dropped at £1,450.

Other implements up for grabs at the auction included this 2007 Major SL 605 (pictured below). This linkage-mounted topper changed hands for a well-rounded £500.