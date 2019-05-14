Auction report: ‘Blue-blooded’ folk chase ‘classic’ bargains

Saturday, May 11, saw a clatter of Ford tractors, a ‘classic’ MF combine harvester and umpteen implements/trailers offered for sale at an auction at Mount Pleasant Farm, Winwick, Cambridgeshire, England.

The sale, apparently prompted by a retirement, was conducted by Bletsoes. This report focuses on the tractors that went under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots fared.

No buyer’s premium applies to any of these lots.

Prices are subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

This 1982 Ford TW-20 (pictured below) was described as follows: 4WD; 8,559 hours. It sold for £9,000.

This 1989 Ford 7810 (pictured below) was described as follows: Generation III; 4WD; 2,834 hours. It sold for £14,200.

This 1976 Ford 4600 (pictured below) was described as follows: 2WD; 6,240 hours. It sold for £5,000.