Teagasc to host ‘Quality Silage Demo’ open day in Urlingford

A demonstration day on best practice in making high-quality silage is set to take place at 3:00pm on Thursday, May 16, in Co. Kilkenny.

The event will take place on the farm of John O’Dwyer in Oldstone, Urlingford, along the border with Tipperary.

A total of four guest speakers have been confirmed for the event.

Alan Dillon, Teagasc beef specialist;

Joe Hand, Teagasc;

Louise Pierce, Teagasc;

Eddie O’Riordan, Teagasc Grange. The speakers are as follows:

At the event, Dillon will give an overview to attendees on how making quality silage can improve farmers’ profits.

Teagasc’s Louise Pierce and Joe Hand will explain to attendees how to strike a balance between achieving good yields and getting high-quality silage also.

Finally, O’Riordan will discuss the best practice advice on how to preserve leafy silage swards in May.

Additional information and advice will also be provided, and demonstrations will be given on determining the nutritive value of slurry using a hydrometer.

An overview of the ensilability test for sugars and nitrogen on grass swards will also be given to attendees at the demonstration day.

Finally, a discussion will be held on best practice to ensure high levels of safety on farms, in particular, during silage time.