Latest Malone mowers ‘tested for 2 full seasons’ before launch

Malone Farm Machinery, based in Co. Mayo, says that its latest trailed mower-conditioners were “tested for two full seasons in some of the toughest conditions” before their launch.

The newest machines – the 2.6m-wide Procut 2600 and 3m-wide Procut 3000 – were first shown to the public at last year’s National Ploughing Championships in Co. Offaly.

This (silage) season is the first in which these machines are “commercially available”.

According to Malone Farm Machinery, these mowers can “withstand the heaviest crops and some knocks without affecting the quality of cut”. This, claims the company, is due to the machines’ overall build quality.

Comer components

Interestingly, the beds and gearboxes are sourced from Comer Industries – the Italian-headquartered manufacturer that can trace its origins back to 1970. The company was actually founded by the Storchi family; back then it was known as CO.ME.R (Costruziono Meccaniche Riduttori).

It specialised in the manufacture of mechanical transmissions and components for agricultural machinery.

By 1985, the Italian company was selling its wares to France, Germany, the UK and even the US. Five years later, in 1990, the so-called ‘industrial line’ of products was added to Comer’s dossier.

Comer Group morphed into Comer Industries – the entity’s current name – in 2002.

By 2007, the company had opened a Chinese division in Shanghai. A Brazilian operation followed in 2013. A plant in India opened its doors three years later – in 2016.

By 2017, management changes were afoot; the second generation of the Storchi family now leads the business. Just last year (2018), a further Comer-owned Chinese operation (in Jiaxing) was opened.

More recently, earlier this year, Comer Industries was listed on the Milan Stock Exchange – marking another major milestone for this specialist manufacturer.