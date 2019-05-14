€11.3 million in LEADER funding provided this year

An analysis by the National Rural Network (NRN) has found that over 300 projects, valued at €11.2 million, have been approved for funding so far this year under the LEADER Programme 2014 to 2020.

According to a statement from the NRN, since its inception in 1991, LEADER has provided grants to rural Ireland to direct economic and social development through community-led local development.

The programme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development through Ireland’s Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.

In total under the current LEADER Programme over 1,900 projects have been approved with a value of €66.4 million.

Of the 327 projects approved so far in 2019, the value of the average LEADER grant approved is approximately €34,000.

Funding approved in 2019 has been awarded to both large and small-scale projects. A total of 31 grants of over €100,000 have been approved in 2019 alongside 132 grants of less than €10,000.

LEADER funding is targeted at priority areas identified in Local Development Strategies. Under the ‘Economic Development, Enterprise Development and Job Creation’ theme a total of 212 projects, valued at €6.4 million, have been approved so far in 2019.

Rural tourism projects make up the majority of this with over 104 projects valued at €2.1 million.

According to the statement, another priority area is ‘social inclusion’ and 96 projects, valued at €4.4 million, have been approved under this theme so far in 2019.

The final core priority area is ‘Rural Environment’ which sees 19 projects approved so far in 2019 valued at over €360,000.

Funding is still available under the LEADER Programme 2014-2020.