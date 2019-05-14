Modified bike arrest adds rural element to ‘MPV’ debate

Members of An Garda Síochána arrested a man in the midlands over the weekend for a number of offences revolving around a modified bicycle and whether or not it might be classified as a mechanically propelled vehicle (MPV).

Apprehended on Saturday night / Sunday morning, the man was stopped and arrested for driving what appears to be a bicycle with a small engine attached.

Due to its classification as an MPV the modified bicycle was held as being subject to the same rules of the road as, for example, a motorcycle.

This meant that the driver was penalised for offences including: driving under the influence; no licence; and no insurance.

Taking to Facebook, local Gardaí posted an image of the bike in question, along with a brief explanation:

“Offaly Roads Policing Unit arrested the driver of this vehicle in the early hours of Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

“And it wasn’t for having no light on his bike. Nice handiwork but unfortunately for the user still constitutes a mechanically propelled vehicle.

“[It] is neither insured or licensed to be used on the public roads,” the post detailed.

RSA update

On a topical note, this follows a recent update made by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to its documentation on e-bikes, pedelecs and battery scooters, classifying such forms of transportation as MPVs and, thus, subject to the same rules, including having appropriate licences and crash helmets, as well as the need for the vehicles to be roadworthy, registered, taxed and insured.