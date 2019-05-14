Director appointments unveiled at Chanelle

Chanelle Pharma has appointed two new non-executive directors to the board of the company, namely Gemma Lynch and Eimear Moloney.

A chartered accountant by profession, Eimear Moloney previously worked as a senior fund manager at Zurich Life Assurance Ireland plc where she had responsibility for equity asset allocation and regional equity selection.

She has also held responsibility for sector and stock selection in a number of investment markets.

The incoming director holds a diploma in Company Direction from the Institute of Directors and is a non-executive director of Hostelworld Group plc and Yew Grove REIT plc.

Meanwhile, Gemma Lynch is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and has over 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry.

She is a former director of Ulster Bank Corporate Banking where she worked with companies in the manufacturing, private healthcare, food and drink and hospitality sectors.

A former non-executive director of TLC Group, she also serves on the Board of British Studies Centre Group (UK and Ireland).

Announcing the appointments, Michael Burke, owner, founder and managing director of Chanelle Pharma, said:

“Chanelle Pharma has grown rapidly and is currently undertaking an ambitious €86 million investment programme which will see the company expand into new markets, including the US, launch new products, grow our employees and further invest in research and development.

I am delighted to strengthen our board as we pursue our ambition to become the number one developer of generic pharmaceuticals in the world.

“Gemma and Eimear have extensive experience at senior levels in their respective industries and I look forward to the benefit of their counsel as we scale for growth.”

Chanelle Pharma was founded in Loughrea, Galway by Michael Burke and today lays claim to being Ireland’s largest indigenous manufacturer of human and veterinary generic pharmaceuticals.