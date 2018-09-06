Chanelle opens €10 million expansion in Galway

Chanelle Pharmaceuticals is set to open its newly-expanded facilities following an investment of €10 million later today in Co. Galway, with An Tanaiste Simon Coveney on hand for the official opening.

The expansion of the Loughrea-based plant will see the creation of 350 jobs over the next five years as part of an investment programme worth €86 million, according to the company.

The new facility will be used for the manufacturing of a Chanelle’s ‘Spot On’ animal treatment, according to RTE.

The media outlet adds that 90 graduate positions will come on stream immediately from the project.

Founded in 1985 by Michael Burke, the firm is the largest indigenous pharmaceuticals manufacturer in Ireland, with a presence in over 80 countries, employing 500 people.

Chanelle holds over 1,700 animal health licences registered in the EU and 500 animal health licences registered in the rest of the world, which the group claims is the largest number of registered veterinary licences of any company in Europe.

Chanelle works on the research and development of generic veterinary products in facilities based in Ireland and Jordan.

The firm’s sales offices are located in: Galway, Ireland; Hungerford, UK; and Mumbai, India.

