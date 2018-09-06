Alltech to host one-to-one nutrition clinics at ‘Ploughing 2018’

Alltech and Keenan will host one-to-one nutrition clinics for farmers at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Tullamore.

The company says these clinics aim to give farmers “personalised solutions” and advice on issues such as feed budgeting and alternative forages, in order to help them take control this winter.

“After a tough and unpredictable year of extreme weather conditions, we want to help farmers take control as winter edges closer,” said Catherine Heffernan, operations manager of Alltech’s InTouch service.

We will be hosting InTouch nutrition clinics to give farmers the opportunity to speak one-to-one with our skilled team of nutritionists about their concerns and the challenges they are facing this winter.

In conjunction with this, the InTouch nutritionists will be holding talks and open discussions at the Zurich stand, focusing on how farmers can be proactive in planning for the winter ahead.

Sessions will take place over the three days at 10:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm and 4:00pm.

Alltech will also showcase its new ruminant campaign, ‘Nutrition Your Way’, apparently aimed at “nutrition through solutions and technologies designed to help farmers get the most from their herd’s diet, no matter their system”.

Beef specialists will be on hand to discuss Alltech’s new beef programme, launched last month, which focuses on helping farmers achieve a “faster, younger finish” with their cattle.

Keenan will exhibit a selection of mixer-wagons from its MechFiber range, including the MechFiber 345 self-propelled.

Also, on show at the stand will be the Keenan MechFiber 320 and the MechFiber 365, as well as the VA2-24S twin-auger vertical mixer.