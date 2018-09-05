New self-propelled forager from Claas; the 880 is back
Claas has added a new 626hp machine to its forage harvester range – the Jaguar 880. It will only be available in Ireland, the UK and the US.
Claas will now offer contractors a choice of two 626hp models – the new 880 or the higher-specification 960.
Of course, there was also an ‘old’ 880. Back in the 1990s it was, for a period, the top-of-the-range model (before being displaced by the 900 model).
It’s 25 years since the Jaguar 800 range was first introduced; the new 880 retains the existing direct drive system to the main components.
According to Claas, the “straight flow through the forager” progressively increases crop speed from about 4.8m/second (as it enters the machine) to 68m/second (as it leaves the blower/accelerator).
‘Straight-six’ Mercedes
The new Jaguar 880 is powered by a “straight-six” Mercedes Tier 4F compliant engine, as used on the 960 model. Drive to the front axle is through a 40kph, two-speed hydrostatic transmission.
The new machine also comes with the latest colour Cebis in-cab terminal, whereby function screens are accessed using either the main rotary switch or the ‘Hotkey’ (which provides direct access to pre-selected functions).
A quick-attachment coupler allows the Jaguar 880 to use header units from the Jaguar 900 range, including the “heavy-duty” Pick Up 300 grass pick-up.
The intake system can be optionally equipped with the Stop Rock detection system; the crop is then fed into the existing V-Classic 20-blade chopping drum/cylinder (giving a range of six chop lengths from 5 to 21mm).
Using Cebis, the operator is able to set a reminder for when the knives need sharpening or when the shearbar needs adjusting (after a set operating time has elapsed).
On foragers fitted with Quantimeter, a reminder can also be set after a set (yield) quantity has been harvested.
The standard specification includes a 1,000L diesel tank and a 130L AdBlue tank, with the option of an additional 300L diesel tank.