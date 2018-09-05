New self-propelled forager from Claas; the 880 is back

Claas has added a new 626hp machine to its forage harvester range – the Jaguar 880. It will only be available in Ireland, the UK and the US.

Claas will now offer contractors a choice of two 626hp models – the new 880 or the higher-specification 960.

According to Claas, the new Jaguar 880 is the “ideal replacement for older 623hp Jaguar 900 foragers”.

Of course, there was also an ‘old’ 880. Back in the 1990s it was, for a period, the top-of-the-range model (before being displaced by the 900 model).

It’s 25 years since the Jaguar 800 range was first introduced; the new 880 retains the existing direct drive system to the main components.

According to Claas, the “straight flow through the forager” progressively increases crop speed from about 4.8m/second (as it enters the machine) to 68m/second (as it leaves the blower/accelerator).

‘Straight-six’ Mercedes

The new Jaguar 880 is powered by a “straight-six” Mercedes Tier 4F compliant engine, as used on the 960 model. Drive to the front axle is through a 40kph, two-speed hydrostatic transmission.

The new machine also comes with the latest colour Cebis in-cab terminal, whereby function screens are accessed using either the main rotary switch or the ‘Hotkey’ (which provides direct access to pre-selected functions).

A quick-attachment coupler allows the Jaguar 880 to use header units from the Jaguar 900 range, including the “heavy-duty” Pick Up 300 grass pick-up.

The intake system can be optionally equipped with the Stop Rock detection system; the crop is then fed into the existing V-Classic 20-blade chopping drum/cylinder (giving a range of six chop lengths from 5 to 21mm).

Using Cebis, the operator is able to set a reminder for when the knives need sharpening or when the shearbar needs adjusting (after a set operating time has elapsed).

On foragers fitted with Quantimeter, a reminder can also be set after a set (yield) quantity has been harvested.

In addition to Opti Fill, which enables the spout to swivel through 225° with automatic return to the transport position, there is the option of Auto Fill. It uses a 3D camera to determine the trailer body’s dimensions and fill depth – to automatically control the spout.