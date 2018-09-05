The NPA will always foster the art of good ploughing – McHugh

The art of good ploughing will always be fostered by the National Ploughing Association (NPA), according to the managing director of the association, Anna May McHugh.

This morning (Wednesday, September 5) the 2018 National Ploughing Championships was officially launched in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

During her opening address, Anna May noted that it was “widely felt” in the early 1930s that “Ireland’s redemption was the plough“.

But she voiced concerns that it appears as if the plough will be “dismissed” for more modern cultivation techniques in the present climate.

Continuing, she said: “We in the NPA will always foster the art of good ploughing.

“We showed that very much when we were in Germany last weekend; out of a total of 53 competitors, we were first and second on the platform that night.

Whatever modern techniques for cultivation takes place, we all claim that the plough gives the best seedbed.

The NPA stalwart indicated that the World Ploughing Championships will be held in Ireland for the sixth time in 2021, the same year as the association’s 90th birthday.

Anna May also explained that the venue for the event has yet to be secured.

Other speakers at the launch – including the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed – also congratulated the Irish ploughing team on their achievements in Germany last weekend.

Minister Creed highlighted that the National Ploughing Championships is always an important part of the social calendar for the farming community. He stressed that this is particularly the case this year.

After a really challenging year, the minister called on farmers to “down tools” and take a break in order to meet old friends.