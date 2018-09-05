Lakeland Dairies officially opens new ‘state-of-the-art’ facility

A new “state-of-the-art” facility has been officially opened by Lakeland Dairies in Newtownards, Co. Down, today (Wednesday, September 5).

Supported by Invest Northern Ireland, the processor unveiled its new automated packing facility – following an investment of £5 million (€5.54 million).

The new facility “further enhances the capabilities of this major dairy processing site, which plays a key role in the Foodservice Division of Lakeland Dairies”, a statement from the processor explained.

The opening of the packing hall is part of an overall investment of £27 million (€29.89 million) by Lakeland Dairies in Newtownards over the past 10 years.

Further investment “underpins export potential and market access for valued-added dairy products using locally produced milk”, Lakeland Dairies outlined.

It follows the opening in 2015 of a major new Global Logistics Centre in Newtownards, which is among the most technically advanced global export facilities in Europe, the statement added.

‘Exclusive amalgamation talks’

Earlier this summer, it was revealed that the boards of Lakeland Dairies and LacPatrick Dairies agreed to enter into “exclusive” discussions regarding the amalgamation of the two societies.

In a statement, LacPatrick Dairies said: “Any agreement reached will be subject to shareholder approval and the relevant regulatory clearance.”