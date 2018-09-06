Rams hit €1,220 at Sheep Ireland €uroStar Multi-Breed Ram Sale

Almost 330 rams of nine different breeds were offered as part of this year’s Sheep Ireland €uroStar Multi-Breed Ram Sale on August 25 and a clearance rate of 84.6% was achieved.

Although the average price on the day stood at €546, rams were offered to suit all budgets, as prices ranged from €250 up to €1,220. Buyers flocked from across the country to purchase “elite rams” and 25 counties were represented.

Key results

A number of breeds were offered on the day, including: Belclare; Vendeen; Hampshire Down; Rouge de l’Ouest; Charollais; Texel; Beltex; Lleyn; and Suffolk.

Belcare tups ranged from €280 up to €620, with an average price of €440 and a clearance rate of 78.6% recorded. The top price of €620 was secured by Ciaran Coughlan’s Glenview Devil.

13 Vendeen rams were offered, which sold to a clearance rate of 84.6%. The Vendeen average stood at €425 (range of €300 up to €520) and Ena Nagle’s Landmark Sean Adele sold for €520.

For the first year ever, Hampshire Down rams were entered and all four were sold on the day at an average price of €362. Meanwhile, Edwin Draper’s Rouge de l’Ouest ram – Kyleen Hercules – sold for €500.

In addition, 102 Charollais rams were offered and these sold to a clearance rate of 80.6%; prices of €250-1,000 were achieved and an average price of €526 was realised.

Jim and Frampton Jeffery’s ram – sitting in the top 2% on the terminal index – secured the top prize on the day of the Charollais rams offered.

A flying trade was recorded for the Texel rams on offer. In total, 86 rams passed through the ring and a clearance rate of 95.4% was achieved. Texel ram prices ranged from €300 up to €1,220, with Michael and Aidan Murphy securing the latter with their ram Murphy’s Banjo.

Meanwhile, two Beltex tups were offered by Stephanie and Hugh O’Connor. Both rams were in the top 6% of the breed on the terminal index and sold for €620.

In addition, the Lleyn sheep breed also made its first appearance at the Sheep Ireland sale and Helen and Alan McDonald’s ram sold for €480.