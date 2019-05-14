Cows arrive aboard ‘world’s first’ floating farm in Dutch city
A total of 32 cows have taken up residence in “the world’s first” floating farm in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The cows arrived in their new home yesterday, Monday, May 13.
The cows’ floating shed features: a milk robot; a slurry robot; an automatic belt feeder; and a rubber floor. There is also space ‘on board’ for education and presentations.
Cows also have the option to cross a ramp to dry land where a paddock is available for them to lie in.
The farm is said to be “transparent, educational, recreational and healthy”.
The city-based farm has been transparently designed, so that visitors can see what goes on.
The milk is processed into dairy products, the manure is separated and in future will be re-used as organic nutrients for the city’s plants, gardens and parks.
Wherever possible, the Floating Farm is self-sufficient. Floating solar panels will provide for all the energy needs and rainwater will be captured on the roof and then purified.
The cows process these ‘waste products’ into healthy dairy for local residents.
Upgrading waste products like grass into edible nutrients (proteins) is generally considered a very efficient condition for sustainable food production, according to the Floating Farm’s management.
The dairy products are for sale at Floating Farm and will soon be available in Lidl stores around Rotterdam.
‘Transfarmation’
The initiators of the Floating Farm call the current transformation a ‘Transfarmation’.
This refers to the change which they believe needs to take place in sustainable and healthy cities, and that producing healthy food must be a permanent feature of and in the city.
After an adjustment period for the cows, visitors are welcome. For more information, click here.