Baby food recalled due to rubber glove pieces

A batch of Cow & Gate Cheesy Broccoli Bake baby food is being recalled by its manufacturer due to the possible presence of rubber glove pieces, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Danone Early Life Nutrition is recalling the batch of Cow & Gate Cheesy Broccoli Bake 10 months + Children (Stage 3), as some jars in this batch contain small pieces of a thin blue rubber glove, the FSAI said in a food alert.

The affected batch is in 250g jars with a best-before date of December 12, 2020. It is understood that the country of origin is Poland.

No other batches of this product or any other Cow & Gate products are affected by this recall.

The implicated batch was sold by Boots Ireland only, the authority confirmed.

Unpasteurised cheese product recall

Meanwhile, earlier this month on Wednesday, May 1, the FSAI revealed that Tesco and Fromagerie Alpine were recalling batches of unpasteurised cheese.

Tesco moved to recall all batches of Tesco Finest St Félicien Du Dauphiné unpasteurised cheese, due to the possible presence of Shiga toxin-producing Eschericia coli.

Point-of-sale recall notices were displayed in Tesco stores advising consumers not to eat the affected cheese.

Meanwhile, Fromagerie Alpine recalled all batches in a list of its Saint-Marcellin unpasteurised cheeses due to the possible presence of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) O26.

Implicated products included 80g packs of: La Fromagerie Alpine Saint-Macellin; La Tradition Du Bon Fromage Saint-Marcellin; La Fromagerie Alpine Saint-Marcellin Affinage Crémier; Xavier David Saint-Marcellin; and Fabriqué en Dauphiné SAint-Marcellin.

Point-of-sale recall notices were instructed to be displayed in retailers that sold the affected batches advising consumers not to eat the affected cheese.

Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC), also known as Verocytotoxigenic E. coli (VTEC), are a specific group of E. coli.