Woman ‘shaken’ after ram attack in Mayo

Gardaí in Co. Mayo are aware of an incident in which a woman was attacked by a ram over the weekend, it has been confirmed.

Gardaí in Killala are aware of the incident which occurred on Sunday evening, May 12, at Downpatrick Head, Ballycastle, Co. Mayo, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told AgriLand.

The woman received minor injuries when attacked by the sheep.

According to local radio station Midwest Radio the ram, along with about 20 lambs, was present on the public access area at the time.

The ram apparently knocked the woman over and stood on her thigh; when the woman tried to get back up the animal repeatedly rammed her, the local station reports.

Speaking to Midwest News the woman said she was “shocked and bruised”, adding that she was very shaken up after the incident and is anxious to warn others to be careful at the tourist location.

Meanwhile, police have appealed for information following the theft of cattle near the Northern Irish border in Co. Armagh in recent days.

Issuing the appeal, local members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement:

Police in Newtownhamilton, Co. Armagh, are appealing for information about the theft of cattle from the Ballynalack Road, Camlough.

“Any information please contact us on 101 and quote reference 660 9/5/19.”

Police received a report of missing cattle from a farm yesterday, Thursday, May 9, at 2:00pm, a PSNI spokesperson told AgriLand.