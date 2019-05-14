Agricultural input price index up 5.2% on March 2018 levels

The agricultural input price index increased by 5.2% on an annual basis in March 2019 when compared with the same month of last year.

This is according to figures released today, Tuesday, March 14, by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures also showed that on a monthly basis, the agricultural input price index increased by 0.3% in March 2019 when compared with February 2019.

However, on the other side, agricultural output price index was down by a total of 0.7% in March 2019 compared with March 2018.

The agricultural output price index decreased by 0.3% in March 2019 when compared with the previous month (February 2019).

The resulting terms of trade index decreased by a total of 0.6% in March 2019.

A further comparison of the March 2019 output sub-indices with the March 2018 sub-indices shows that sheep and cattle decreased by 12.4% and 9.0% respectively.

On the input side, the March 2019 sub-indices show that feed stuffs and fertilisers were up 9.4% and 7.9% respectively on March 2018 prices.

Meanwhile, the output price for calves dropped by a notable 25.3%. According to the CSO, the figure stood at 47.4 in March 2019 as opposed to a higher 63.4 in March 2018.

On an annual comparison, potatoes experienced a rise of 133.5%. This rise is inclusive of seed potatoes.