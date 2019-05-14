Dale Farm secures UK-wide cheese contract with Greggs

Dale Farm has secured a major three-year contract to supply food-on-the-go retailer Greggs with cheese for use in its shops across the UK.

Made in Northern Ireland, Dale Farm’s cheddar cheese will be used in Greggs’ range of sandwiches in the firm’s 1,969 shops.

It will also supply cheeses for its freshly baked pizza range, according to Dale Farm.

Speaking about the deal, Dale Farm’s group commercial director Stephen Cameron said:

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Greggs as its supplier of choice for cheese.

Having the trust of a major food-on-the-go retailer such as Greggs is also testament to the high quality of milk used to make our cheese, which comes into Dale Farm through our network of 1,300 hard-working dairy farmers across the UK.

Alan Honeyman, head of procurement at Greggs, added: “We are looking forward to working with Dale Farm, whose excellent reputation for product quality, provenance and sustainability make this a strategic choice for Greggs, as we remain committed to offering good, honest food that our customers can trust, at affordable prices.”