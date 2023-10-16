All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) manufacturers in Europe have come together to launch a free e-training tool to give users safety information.

ATV European Association (ATVEA) members: Arctic Cat; BRP; CFMOTO; Honda; Kawasaki; KYMC; Polaris; and Yamaha have jointly invested in this new free training, along with several national associations across Europe.

The training, which can be found on the ATVEA website, includes instructional videos, quizzes, and interactive elements to enhance the learning experience.

It takes less than 30 minutes to complete and is accessible on PCs and mobile devices.

According to ATVEA, the approved training will help participants:

Get familiar with controls and handling characteristics of an ATV;

Identify the specific features of ATVs, as well as the limitations of use;

Develop riding skills including rider active requirements;

Understand load carrying considerations and use of accessories;

Appreciate where the risks lie and give you tactics and solutions for dealing with difficult situations.

After successfully completing the course, the participant receives a downloadable certificate confirming they have taken the training and successfully understood the key points.

The training highlights golden rules. Some of which include:

Always wear a compliant quad helmet;

Read the owner manual;

Never ride on paved roads except to cross when done safely and permitted by law;

Never ride under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The training is available in four languages to be accessible to as many riders as possible: English, German, French and Swedish.

Division manager for recreational vehicles and power products at Yamaha Motor Europe and chairperson of ATVEA’s Education and Communication Committee, Ton van Geenhuizen said:

“We are making it free and easy to use for new and experienced riders when they buy an ATV, business owners who need to upskill their workers and centres that rent out ATVs. Together we will help users get the most out of their vehicles in the most responsible way.”